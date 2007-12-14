Tervela Lands $20M

New York-based Tervela, which sells a box that handles corporate messaging for hedge funds, investment banks, etc., has raised $20 million in funding — its third round — according to PE Hub. Backers of the company, founded in 2004, include Goldman Sachs, North Hill Ventures and Sigma Partners.

Earlier this month, Tervela named Robert A. Cramer chief executive officer; founder and former CEO J. Barry Thompson is now CTO.

