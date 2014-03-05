This Man And His Two Dogs Want More Retweets Than 'The Oscar Selfie' -- And They Actually Have A Shot

When Ellen DeGeneres snapped the selfie seen around the world Sunday night at the Oscars, she had one goal in mind: to get the most retweets ever on a single tweet.

She did by a landslide, beating out President Obama’s “Four more years” 2012 tweet by millions.

But don’t get too comfortable, Ellen. Terry Shipman is right on your heels.

Shipman, a man who, just a few days ago only had 20 followers on Twitter, sent out this adorable tweet of himself and his two dogs last night.

And then, it actually went viral.

This morning, the tweet has over 35K retweets, and that number keeps growing by the minute.

Take a look:

— Terry Shipman (@terry_shipman) March 4, 2014

It’s hard not to be charmed by the photo. Shipman even has a fan in Sports Illustrated cover model (and very active Twitter user) Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted her support for his goal early this morning:

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2014

As some sceptics pointed out, we’re all hopeful that this isn’t a hoax staged by a late night host. For now, the power of social media prevails. Watch out Ellen. At the rate he’s going, Shipman may be hosting next year’s Academy Awards. Only a few million more to go.

