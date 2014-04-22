Model Says Celebrity Photographer Offered Her A Vogue Shoot In Exchange For Sex

Photographer Terry Richardson is no new face to sexual scandal, but recent allegations that he messaged model Emma J. Appleton to ask for sex in exchange for a Vogue shoot have brought him back into the spotlight.

On Sunday, Emma J. Appleton tweeted this message the fashion photographer allegedly sent her:

A spokeswoman from the Richardson camp immediately waved away Appleton’s allegations as fake, BuzzFeed reports.

“This is obviously a fake. Terry did not send this text,” spokesperson Candice Marks said.

Appleton’s claims echo previous allegations that Richardson used

his status and power to manipulate young women who want to “make it” in the fashion industry.

As one model once told The Gloss, “he was the only photographer to leave me feeling like I needed to take two showers.”

After being accused of sexual harassment by several models, Richardson published an essay in the Huffington Post called “Correcting the Rumours,” where he stood by his claims that he was innocent and the victim of an “emotionally-charged witch hunt.”

Appleton soon deleted the tweet and eventually her account, signing off with the message: “Beginning to wish I hadn’t posted that…it doesn’t matter who you are or the what the industry is, just be a decent human being.”

Vogue has said it will not work with Richardson again.

“We have no plans to work with him in the future,” the communications director for Vogue U.S., Hildy Kuryk, told BuzzFeed.

