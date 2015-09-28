Terry Pratchett left money for a scholarship at the University of South Australia

Sir Terry Pratchett. Oli Scarff/Getty Image

Science fiction great Sir Terry Pratchett, the creator of the Discworld book series, left money in his will for a $100,000 scholarship at the University of South Australia.

The Sir Terry Pratchett Memorial Scholarship will be awarded every two years for a masters degree by research at UniSA’s Hawke Research Institute to cover travel, accommodation and research costs.

The scholarship will allow a student to conduct research both at UniSA and at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, where Pratchett was an Adjunct Professor.

Pratchett, the UK’s best-selling author of the 1990s with sales of more than 85 million books, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by UniSA in 2014 in acknowledgment of his lifetime contribution to literature and society.

He suffered from early onset Alzheimer’s disease and died in March this year.

Robert Wilkins, Sir Terry’s business manager and friend, is officially launching the scholarship at UniSA today. He will also present a special masterclass, “Terry Pratchett – the art and business of creative writing”.

