Terry Pegula Is The New Owner Of The Buffalo Sabres

Kevin Baumer
Terry Pegula Buffalo Sabres Penn State

Photo: Flickr/pennstatelive

In a deal that has been speculated about since late November, Terry Pegula will finally take over as the new owner of the Buffalo Sabres today.Pegula reportedly purchased the Sabres for $189 million from Tom Golisano. 

He made his fortune as the founder and CEO of East Resources, a natural gas company.  In July, Pegula sold the company for $4.7 billion and shortly thereafter he began to break into the USA Hockey scene.  Pegula donated $88 million to Penn State in September to fund a new Division I hockey team and build a new arena. 

He’ll be introduced at an 11:00 a.m. press conference.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.