Terry Pegula Is The New Owner Of The Buffalo Sabres

Photo: Flickr/pennstatelive

In a deal that has been speculated about since late November, Terry Pegula will finally take over as the new owner of the Buffalo Sabres today.Pegula reportedly purchased the Sabres for $189 million from Tom Golisano.



He made his fortune as the founder and CEO of East Resources, a natural gas company. In July, Pegula sold the company for $4.7 billion and shortly thereafter he began to break into the USA Hockey scene. Pegula donated $88 million to Penn State in September to fund a new Division I hockey team and build a new arena.

He’ll be introduced at an 11:00 a.m. press conference.

