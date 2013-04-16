Is Microsoft Going To Make Its Own Phone? Probably Not Any Time Soon, Says Exec

Terry Myerson.

One of the biggest questions facing Microsoft’s mobile business now is whether or not it’ll decide to go it alone and make its own smartphones.



Speaking at AllThingsD’s mobile conference this morning, Windows Phone’s corporate vice president Terry Myerson appeared to shoot down any speculation that a Microsoft-made phone was coming any time soon.

When asked what it would take to get Microsoft to build its own phone, Myerson said Microsoft would have to be able to provide something its Windows Phone partners like HTC and Nokia can’t.

“It would have to be something where Nokia or HTC or other primary partners were not providing the consumer experience we think was possible on our platform,” Myerson said.

He went on to say that he does think Windows Phones already provide that, and there’s no need for Microsoft to build its own phone now.

