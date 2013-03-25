ABC's Terry Moran Slaps Down Karl Rove And Tells Him To Stop 'Scaring People' On Gun Control

In a contentious exchange Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor Terry Moran interjected during one of Republican strategist Karl Rove’s diatribe on new gun legislation.



Rove was warning that an expanded background check system could lead to a federal registry of gun purchases, something that Moran objected to as “paranoia.”

“Let’s be clear about this — this was prompted by the Sandy Hook murders,” Rove said. “Those guns were legally purchased with a background check. This would not have solved something like that. Let’s be very careful about quickly trampling on the rights of people. And look, you want to get something done? Then stop scaring people. Don’t say we’re going to keep a registry of all of these guns…”

That’s when Moran jumped in.

“Stop scaring people?” Moran said. “You’re scaring people with this Orwellian sense that black helicopters and the government, if we register guns, they’re going to confiscate Americans guns. That kind of paranoia…”

“With all due respect, it is not paranoia,” Rove said.

“Who is going to confiscate all of the guns in America?” Moran asked, which was met by Rove with an assertion that “people have a fear of this.”

Federal law prohibits the creation of a national gun registry. Advocates want to expand the current background check system to include private gun sales, a proposal that is consistently supported by between 80 and 90 per cent of Americans.

ThinkProgress has the video of the exchange:

