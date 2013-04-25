The Man Who Brought You Kayak And Travelocity Says These Are The Two Keys To Innovation

As an executive at American Airlines, Terry Jones founded Travelocity.
Later, he joined with a bunch of Internet travel shopping veterans to create Kayak, where he now sits on the board. Kayak is now a $1.4 billion company. Priceline.com has made an offer to buy it for $1.8 billion.
In this clip, he shares with us two keys to innovating. They are from Jones’s book, “ON Innovation.”
Produced by Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.