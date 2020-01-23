Monty Python founding member Terry Jones dead at 77

John Lamparski/WireImage Terry Jones at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2015.

Terry Jones, a founding member of British comedy troupe Monty Python, has died at 77.

Jones had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

In addition to writing and appearing in many of the comedy troupe’s works, Jones also co-directed some of its most famous films, including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Life of Brian.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Terry Jones, founding member of the British comedy troupe Monty Python, died Tuesday. He was 77.

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD,” his family said in a statement that was released to several news outlets, including The Guardian.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Comedians from the British comedy troupe Monty Python pose with a large scarf around their necks during a visit to Paris. (L-R): Terry Gilliam, musician and supporting player Neil Innes, Eric Idle, and Terry Jones.

Jones and his family announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia the year before.

Jones directed three of the Monty Python feature films and later worked on a variety of projects.

LMPC via Getty Images An image from ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail, featuring, from left, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, 1975.

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London,” the statement from Jones’ family said. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.