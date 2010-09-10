Terry Jones Cancels Koran Burning After Pentagon Calls Him

Floridian pastor Terry Jones has canceled his controversial Koran burning event, planned for September 11, Reuters reports.



Jones had hinted that he would call off the event if he received a phone call from President Obama; it is unclear if that demand was actually met.

(UPDATE: NBC News is reporting that Jones got a call from defence Secretary Gates).

However, Jones claims that an early demand — that the proposed Islamic centre to be built a few blocks away from Ground Zero be relocated — has been met. According to the Palm Beach Post, Jones has been assured that the centre won’t go up as planned; Reuters reports that the Imam behind the centre denies this.

The Palm Beach Post also reports that Jones received a visit from several FBI agents this morning; they left without comment, but this obviously raises questions about whether Jones was pressured to cancel.

There’s still plenty of time for Jones to change his mind again, but in the meantime, those betting that the event would take place on InTrade just got cleaned out:

