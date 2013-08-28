This Wasn't The First Time That Ohio Gun Safety Instructor Shot Someone By Accident

This month wasn’t the first time 73-year-old Ohio gun instructor Terry J. Dunlap Sr.

accidentally shot someone, The

Columbus Dispatch reports.

Dunlap reportedly shot a student during a concealed carry safety lesson earlier in August, and The Columbus Dispatch is now reporting he accidentally shot a 14-year-old girl during a Halloween hayride in 1977.

During the hayride, Dunlap said he thought he’d create a “scary effect” by shooting his gun into the air, the Dispatch reported. A bullet ricocheted and hit Cathy Schmelzer in the leg. Dunlap apparently wasn’t aware the gun was loaded with real bullets and said he thought it contained blanks, according to the Dispatch.

At the time, Dunlap worked for a local police department, but he wasn’t disciplined for the shooting because it was deemed accidental.

Dunlap’s most recent accidental shooting occurred during a self-defence demonstration in a concealed carry class. His handgun accidentally discharged during class and a bullet ricocheted off a desk and hit 26-year-old Michael Piemonte in his arm, the Dispatch reported.

Piemonte speculated that Dunlap wasn’t aware the gun was loaded during class.

We reached out to Dunlap for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

