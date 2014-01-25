Terry Crews 'Pec Pops' To The Beat Of A Muppets Song In The New Toyota Super Bowl Teaser

Toyota recently revealed that the actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and the Muppets will be starring in its upcoming Super Bowl ad.

The new teaser, featuring Crews doing his signature “pec pop” to a song provided by Rowlf the Dog, suggests the ad is going to get pretty crazy:

The 60-second ad will showcase Toyota’s new Highlander during Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2.

Saatchi & Saatchi LA produced the commercial, which doubles as a promotion for the upcoming film “Muppets Most Wanted.”

Toyota previously said that in the ad, the Muppets will take over Crew’s vehicle and teach him how to “unborify” his life.

