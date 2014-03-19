Terry Crews Made Another Totally Bizarre And Absolutely Hilarious Ad For Old Spice [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Actor Terry Crews stars in a hilarious and weird new ad for Old Spice from Wieden+Kennedy, in which Crews imagines what it would be like to be one of the hairs he is shaving off his face. As is Old Spice’s style, the ad is all kinds of bizarre but totally worth watching.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer told attendees of the American Association of Advertising Agencies’ (4As) Transformation conference that the company sold banner ads to Apple, considered something of a coup given Apple’s well-known bias against digital ads and Yahoo’s recent ad struggles.

Programmatic marketing company DataXu hired Ed Montes to be its chief revenue officer. Montes is the former CEO and co-founder of Digilant.

Digiday’s Brian Morrissey wrote a helpful explainer on “Deal ID,” an adtech feature that allows publishers to offer buyers the benefits of automation afforded by real-time bidding in combination with the planning opportunities buyers have traditionally had purchasing ads face-to-face.

Izea launched a social media ad exchange to allow popular internet celebrities to sell sponsored Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube posts to advertisers via an automated auction platform.

Ad Age spoke with Facebook director of global agency development Patrick Harris about the company’s efforts to court big ad-buying agencies. Facebook has been hit with criticism recently suggesting it has been unfriendly to its advertising partners.

The Cannes Lions announced its juries for the Film, Media, Product Design, and Promo & Activation categories.

Executive creative director Michael Bryce has parted ways with FCB LA after nearly 15 months with the agency.

