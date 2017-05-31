US

Terry Crews explains how intermittent fasting keeps him in shape

Jacqui Frank, Lamar Salter

Terry Crews, actor, former NFL player, and host of Netflix’s “Ultimate Beastmaster,” discusses the diet he’s followed for the past five years to stay in great shape. Following is a transcript of the video.

My first meal is at 2 p.m. And then I eat from 2 to 10.

Over the last five years, I’ve been doing intermittent fasting. What happens is, I work out very early in the morning, but then I don’t eat. My first meal is at 2 p.m. And then I eat from 2 to 10.

Now, within the times I don’t eat, the fasting period, which is a 16-hour fasting, I drink amino acids drinks. I’ll have coffee, maybe tea. Sometimes I’ll have a little coconut oil on a spoon that makes you feel a little satiated. But it’s never a meal. And then, once I get on my meals, it’s good.

Now, the problem with intermittent fasting is that you never want to have a bad meal. [Laughs] Because you’re, like, “I waited all day, 16 hours for this?”

Over the last five years it’s really kept me in great, great shape. They found, scientifically, there’s a thing called “autophagy.” Autophagy is when the cells in your body are rebuilding themselves. It’s one of those things where you go without the food — it really strengthens your cells.

The cells are trying to rebuild, and they’re trying to do their thing, and it’s a wonderful thing. It’s kind of like renewed. Once it’s done digesting, the body’s done working with food; it starts to work on other cells in the body.

I can feel the difference. I literally can put pictures of myself now versus pictures of myself at 22 years old, and I look and feel much better right now.

