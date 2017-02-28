TERRY CREWS: Here's how I stay positive every day

Terry Crews, actor, former NFL player, and the host of Netflix’s upcoming show, “Ultimate Beastmaster,” discusses how he trys to stay positive and happy everyday.

You can watch our full interview with Terry Crews here.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

I stay positive by actually choosing things to be thankful for. An attitude of gratitude literally gives you energy.

But I also found that I used to be the opposite. And my wife will tell you, ’cause we’ve been married 28 years, she knows the other side. I was not a nice person to live with. And … when I saw, personally, the differences in my life from once I was a pessimist to the switch to being an optimist, it’s like night and day.

Instead of looking for what’s wrong with everything, I started to look for what was right with everything. And you start to realise that you only get where your habits take you. So, the way you think gets you what you want in life. If you think everybody is against you, if you think you’re not going to get something, usually you don’t. And it kinda becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. But when I started shifting and saying, “OK, I’ma go into this place like they want to see me” and say “Hey! Wait! Things are going to be better.” All of a sudden, things got better. And, listen, you can say, “It’s a Jedi mind trick on your own head.” Well, I say do it.