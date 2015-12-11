Actor and former NFL star Terry Crews describes how to eat the perfect healthy holiday meal

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star and former NFL player Terry Crews knows a thing or two about staying in shape.

Crews found a way to enjoy big holiday meals without completely disrupting his diet. According to Crews, the key is to eat a lot of protein and only a few carbs.

“When you fill your plate up with protein, and you leave just a little bit of the carbs on the side, you feel satisfied because you had them, you don’t feel like you didn’t get them, but then the protein really fills you up,” Crews said. “You never feel deprived.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

