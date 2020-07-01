Terry Crews is facing backlash for warning that Black Lives Matter must not become 'black lives better'

Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images Terry Crews posted the tweet on Tuesday.

Terry Crews is facing backlash for a tweet in which he expressed concern that Black Lives Matter could “morph” into “black lives better.”

In the Tweet, posted on Tuesday, Crew wrote: “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

Crews continued: “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

The tweet was met with criticism by Dr. Martin Luther King’s daughter, Berenice King, who replied: “We’re so far from that bridge, Terry.

“#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition.”

Meanwhile, “Luke Cage” creator Cheo Hodari Coker said that he was “concerned” for Crews.

“Terry, what’s going on, man? I know you’re better than this, and Twitter isn’t the space for the conversation. Holler at me. Inbox me. I’m concerned, brother,” Coker wrote.

“Blacklivesmatter isn’t supremacy: it’s common righteous sense. It’s respect. it’s love.”

Crews previously come under fire for similar comments on June 8. Crews said that leaving white people of conversations regarding race could create “black supremacy.”

His full tweet read: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

