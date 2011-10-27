EXCLUSIVE: This Is The MLB Agent Who Allegedly Used A Porn Star To Recruit Potential Clients

Photo: Courtesy of Gaylord Sports Management

The story of the baseball agent who allegedly used a porn star to recruit a new client just got a little more interesting.We’ve learned who that agent is.



Terry Bross of Gaylord Sports Management is the guy porn star Bibi Jones was talking about when she said she an agent used her to land potential clients, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told us.

Bross declined to comment on the allegations through GSM’s lawyer last night.

Earlier this week, Jones explained in detail how an agent (who we now know is Bross) took her out to bars with MLB players after almost every Arizona Diamondbacks game in the spring and summer of 2010.

While she wasn’t expected to have sex with players, Jones slept with “over 10” guys, a “couple” of whom she believes signed with Bross.

However Bross only signed one major client in 2010, Atlanta Braves second baseman Dan Uggla — whom Jones said she slept with in a radio interview on Monday.

Uggla switched agents and signed with Bross on July 28, 2010, three weeks after a road trip to Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks.

“He would kind of use me to get baseball players to sign with one of his agents,” she said about Bross on Monday.

Bibi was never paid by Bross. And when she described to relationship to us, it appeared more social than business.

“It was just like I was arm candy for him. I was the one that wanted to hook up with these guys,” she said.

Nonetheless she says they “both knew what [they] were doing.”

Bross pitched in the big leagues for a while in the early 90s, and now represents players like Bronson Arroyo, Brian Anderson, Bill Hall, DJ Carrasco, and Uggla for GSM.

According to Jones:

He would just take me to a bar and introduce me after a Diamondbacks game in Arizona. You know, baseball players would come and I’d introduce myself. And then I got to hook up with baseball players and have fun. It was like a dream come true because I love athletes and baseball’s my favourite sport.

Was his relationship with Jones a business tactic?

Was he “using” her? Or just keeping her close by in a benign attempt to form relationships with players?

With Bross declining to comment and Jones admitting that she “didn’t really look at it like that,” those questions remain unanswered.

Click here to read our Q&A with Bibi Jones. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.