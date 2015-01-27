Iowa Governor Hospitalized After Collapsing At Event

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R) is receiving medical attention after collapsing at an event, the Des Moines Register reported Monday.

A statement from Branstad’s office said he was “alert and conscious” while being transported to the hospital.

“Gov. Branstad fell ill at an event today at DuPont Pioneer. An ambulance was called and he was transported to Methodist hospital in Des Moines. The governor is conscious and alert and was so during the transport to the hospital,” Branstad spokesman Jimmy Centres said.

Centres also appeared to downplay the incident, noting the governor has recently had the cold.

“During the transport, paramedics took the governor’s vitals and initial tests indicate that the spell was caused by a seasonal illness,” his statement continued. “The governor had been suffering from the effects of a cold.”

According to the Register, Branstad, 68, “suffered a heart attack in the past, but has carefully watched his diet and has exercise and has said he is in good health.”

This post will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.