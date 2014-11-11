NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Is Selling His Oklahoma Ranch For $10 Million

Retired NFL legend Terry Bradhsaw has listed his ranch in Oklahoma for $US9.95 million.

The 750-acre Circle 12 Ranch is listed with Bernard Uechtritz and Angie Nelson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in Dallas. Uechritz told Business Insider that Bradshaw originally listed the property in 2012 with local real estate companies, but after buying a properties in Hawaii and Texas, Bradshaw relisted the ranch with Sotheby’s to try and sell it more quickly.

The main estate features an 8,600-square-foot estate with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The inside boasts high ceilings, wooden panels, and stone fireplaces to capture the ranch feeling. Outside of the main estate, there are two fully stocked fishing lakes, stables and equestrian training courses, and rolling hills filled with cattle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.