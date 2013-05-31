These Are The 7 Foreign Operatives Worth The Most Millions To The US

There are seven men worth more than $7 million to the U.S. government.



These are the men who have eluded capture for years. The ones who have allegedly planned and executed terror attacks that have cost thousands of lives and contribute to continuing unrest around the world. They are the planners, the leaders, the masterminds.

The U.S. State Department maintains the list of the most wanted terrorists in the world. It’s different from the FBI’s list, and the rewards are much heftier.

