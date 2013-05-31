These Are The 7 Foreign Operatives Worth The Most Millions To The US

There are seven men worth more than $7 million to the U.S. government.

These are the men who have eluded capture for years. The ones who have allegedly planned and executed terror attacks that have cost thousands of lives and contribute to continuing unrest around the world. They are the planners, the leaders, the masterminds. 

The U.S. State Department maintains the list of the most wanted terrorists in the world. It’s different from the FBI’s list, and the rewards are much heftier. 

Ahmed Abdi Aw-Mohamed

Reward: Up to $7 million

Born: July 10, 1977

Nationality: Somali

Aw-Mohamed, who is also known as Ali Zubeyr Godane, is the alleged founder and leader of Harakat Shabaab al-Mujaheddin, the most prominent insurgent group in Somalia.

Al Shabaab has taken responsibility for death and destruction in Mogadishu and in central and northern Somalia, mostly for targeting members of the Somali government. The group has formally allied itself with Al Qaeda.

In what was undoubtedly a major resume booster, Time Magazine named Aw-Mohamed one of the 100 most influential people of 2012, along with fellow most wanted outlaw Mullah Omar, the Taliban founder.

Muhsin al-Fadhli

Reward: Up to $7 million

Born: April 24, 1981

Nationality: Kuwaiti

Al-Fadhli reportedly heads Al Qaeda operations in Iran.

Prior to that, he was a longtime facilitator and financier for the terror group, helping funnel money and resources from the Middle East to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He has been subject to international freezing of assets, a travel ban, and an embargo on supply of equipment and other legal assistance by the UN Security Council for his terror affiliations.

He is wanted by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Hafiz Mohammad Saeed

Reward: Up to $10 million

Born: June 5, 1950

Nationality: Pakistani

Saeed leads the radical Islamist organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its militant arm, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba executed the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, India that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

Yasin al-Suri

Reward: Up to $10 million

Born: c. 1982

Nationality: Syrian

Al-Suri is part of Al Qaeda senior leadership in Iran.

He arranges the movement of terrorists from the Middle East to Pakistan and Afghanistan via Iran.

He is believed to work closely with, and enjoy the protection of, the Iranian government.

Abu Dua

Reward: Up to $10 million

Born: c. 1971

Nationality: Iraqi

Dua heads Al Qaeda operations in Iraq.

U.S. forces thought they killed him once. In 2005, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike on a safe house in Iraq where he was believed to be hiding.

In 2011, Dua released a statement eulogizing Bin Laden and pledging to retaliate for his death. He took credit for an attack in Iraq three days later that killed at least 21 policemen and wounded more than 70 others.

Mullah Omar

Reward: Up to $10 million

Born: Unknown

Nationality: Afghan

Omar founded and continues to lead the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Little is known about the Pashtun former mujaheddin fighter who fought the Soviets in the 1980s. There are few images of him, but he has a shrapnel wound to his right eye.

As the War in Afghanistan has waged for more than a decade Omar has eluded coalition forces all the while.

Ayman al-Zawahiri

Reward: Up to $25 million

Born: June 19, 1951

Nationality: Egyptian

Al-Zawahiri leads the international terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.

The Egyptian doctor, a longtime second in command to Bin Laden, took charge of Al Qaeda following the leader's death in May 2011 at the hands of Navy SEALs.

He is wanted by the U.S. government for murder of U.S. nationals outside the United States, conspiracy to murder U.S. nationals outside the United States, and attack on a federal facility resulting in death.

