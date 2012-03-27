Terrorists Are Reportedly Plotting A Hand Lotion Cyanide Attack For The London 2012 Olympics

Photo: LuluP | Flickr

Extremists have posted “detailed instructions” on a website with links to the terror group on how launch an attack this summer’s games in the capital.One member, called Abu Hija Ansari claimed the cyanide should be mixed with an unidentified hand cream so it could be absorbed through human skin, according to The Sun.



Writing in Arabic, he said anyone planning such an attack should wear “medical gloves” as they produce their lethal mixture.

“Through skin: 1 – cyanide, 2 – skin cream,” he reportedly said.

“Mix the ingredients. The skin cream will open the pores in the skin and speed up the absorption and effectiveness of the poison.”

The newspaper said they were able to access the website, which has 17,000 members worldwide and known links to six al-Qaeda terrorists, using a false identity.

A second extremist, who has not been identified, also wrote on the website: “It is a good idea and you need to plan well.”

Writing under a logo of the 2012 Games, she said: “It’s time to prepare for the event, as once again they are interfering with innocent Muslims.”

Britain’s security services are on high alert for any form of attack on the Olympics, which start on July 27 in the main stadium in Stratford, east London.

Last week Jonathan Evans, the MI5 director-general, briefed the Cabinet on the terrorist threats facing the UK in the run-up to the London Olympics.

Also last week it emerged that two convicted terrorists, including one involved in the “liquids” plot to blow up trans-Atlantic passenger jets, were back on the streets after being released from prison.

Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP for Essex North and chairman of the all-party homeland security group, told the newspaper: “I hope the individuals are identified so action can be taken.

“Those who believe there is no terrorist threat are living in cloud cuckoo land.”

Neither the government, Scotland Yard nor the Security Services have commented on the reports.

