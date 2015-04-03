Somali terrorist gunmen kill 147 people, injure 79, after storming a Kenyan university

Paramedics attend to an injured Kenyan student as she is wheeled into Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, following an attack at Garissa University College. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Gunmen from the Al Shabaab terrorist organisation attacked a university campus in Kenya, near the border with Somalia, early on Thursday morning, killed 147 people and injuring another 79.

The siege ended with four masked men from the Somali-based al-Qaeda-linked militant group killed, the country’s interior minister, Joseph Nkaissery, said. Another man, believed to be involved in the attack, was arrested. It’s not yet known how many were staff, students or security personnel.

The attack happened at around 5.30am, during morning prayers, at the Moi campus of Garissa University College, and lasted for several hours, with Al Shabaab targeting Christians.

This latest shooting had hallmarks of Al Shabaab’s September attack on Nairobi’s Westgate mall, where 67 people died, and the gunmen released Muslims while killing Christians or taking them hostage.

Atc least nine critically injured people were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

The Kenyan National Disaster Operation Centre said all students had been accounted for, with 79 injured and 587 evacuated from Garissa University College.

Kenyan authorities have offered a 20 million shilling (AU$285,500) reward in the wake of the attack for helping in capturing Mohamed Mohamud, the country’s most wanted man.

The day-long college campus siege is the deadliest attack in the country since US embassy bombings in 1998.

