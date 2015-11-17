The Paris attacks overshadowed another huge terrorist assault last week

On Thursday, two suicide bombings killed 43 people in Beirut, Lebanon, and injured another 239, authorities say.

ISIS took credit for the attack, and said they were targeting Shiite Muslims and Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group that backs Syria. A quarter of Lebanon’s population is Syrian refugees, and the Syrian civil war occasionally spills over to Lebanon.

However, these bombings were overshadowed by the terrorist attacks in Paris Friday night. Buildings around the world lit up in the colours of the French flag — but not in Lebanon’s.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

