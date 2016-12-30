Terrorism squad arrest a man in Sydney over New Year's Eve threats

Fortunato Foti, Sydney’s NYE fireworks director, preparing for Saturday night. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making threats relating to New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

The arrest was made by the NSW Police Force Terrorism Investigation Squad at Sydney International Airport yesterday when the man arrived on a flight from London.

He was charged with “Documents containing threats contrary to Section 31 Crimes Act 1900 concerning online blogs”.

Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn says investigations so far indicate this is an isolated incident.

“As a consequence, we are confident that there are no current or specific threats to New Years Eve and, while we ask people to remain vigilant, people should enjoy the celebrations,” she says.

NSW Police today launched an operation to ensure the safety and security of the community ahead of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve.

Operation Talisman will be in place Saturday as millions make their way to New Year’s Eve events in and around Sydney.

More than 2000 officers will be deployed focusing on Sydney Harbour and its multiple foreshore areas.

Detailed vantage point information, alcohol-free zones and important hints and tips for Saturday evening are available on the Sydney New Year’s Eve website .

