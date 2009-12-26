"Attempted Act Of Terrorism" On Board Flight To Detroit

At first the official story about a Delta flight into Detroit was that a passenger intended to light up fireworks close to landing.



However, it’s now being reported that the passenger — a Nigerian citizen who claims to be an Al Qaeda member — was actually attempting to blow up the plane.

If true, the attempt was a pathetic flop, and whatever explosive it was apparently so insignificant and weak that everyone thought it was a firecracker.

Update: According to Marc Ambinder, the White House is now calling the incident an “attempted act of terrorism.”

