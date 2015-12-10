The police are arresting loads of people for terrorism, but they suck at get them convicted

British police are detaining terror suspects at record levels — but they are really struggling to secure convictions against them. Figures released by the Home Office on Thursday show that while there were 315 terror-related arrests over the last year, a 34% increase on last year, only 35 were convicted.

Interestingly, the new figures show that there were large fluctuations in what time of the year terror-arrests are made. It seems Q4 is hot for terrorism.

The police are struggling to bring charges against terror suspects, let alone secure convictions against them. Only 39% of the 315 people arrested last year were charged with an offence.

This flow chart shows just how few of the record number of terrorism suspects ended up getting convicted. Only 36 were prosecuted, of which 33 were convicted of terrorism-related offences.

Perhaps the most interesting figure hidden in the Home Office data is that the number of women arrested for terrorism-related offences has more than doubled year-on-year. A fifth of all the female arrests for terrorism-related offences since September 2001 have occurred in the last year.

