Terror Suspects Are Already Getting Arrested In The UK Ahead Of The Upcoming Summer Olympics In London

The Summer Olympics in London are fast approaching, and officials are readying themselves for potential terror threats and security disruptions to the games.World leaders, elite teams and massive crowds of spectators will descend on the British capital in less than 100 days.



In the past week, police in the U.K. have made 8 arrests related to suspected terrorist activity.

U.K. broadcaster ITV reports police have arrested five men in the town of Luton, 30 miles outside London, for suspected “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

ITV reports the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command had been watching a the suspects, aged 21 to 30, over the last few weeks. Each of their homes were raided in a “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation and the men are now being questioned.

These arrests come just five days after three other men, aged 33 to 39, were arrested at London Heathrow Airport. The suspects, who are British residents, had just arrived back in the U.K. after spending some time in the Arab country of Oman.

Ravi Somaiya at the New York Times reports police arrested the men “on suspicion of ‘possessing articles and documents with intent to use them for terrorist purposes overseas’.” It’s unclear why they had returned to the U.K.

London has previously been the target of a deadly bombings, particularly the 2005 terrorist attack now known as “7/7”. During the morning rush hour on July 7th, 2005, four suicide bombings throughout the city’s public transit network, including the subway and a double decker bus, claimed the lives of more than 35 people and injured 700 others.

British authorities will definitely be on guard as the high-profile Olympic games kick-off this summer.

