Seven Arrested In Major UK Terror Raids

Unarmed police arrested seven in Birmingham.

Photo: Police_Mad_Liam via Flickr

Six men and one woman have been arrested in the UK under suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism, reports the Telegraph.Unarmed police raided the suspects’ houses in the UK’s second city, Birmingham, in the early hours of this morning. These properties are now being searching along with seven other buildings. The police did not disclose any more specific details about the accusations.



According to the BBC, the investigation relates to the threat of Islamic extremism.

The male suspects are aged between 25 and 32, and the one woman arrested was 22-years-old. Under UK law, the suspects can be held for 14 days for questioning without a charge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.