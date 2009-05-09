WHITE HOUSE TERROR PLANE PLOTTER OUT!

Finally! After our demanding for the last two weeks that the plotter of the Hudson terror plane, Louis Caldera, be fired, he’s gone.



In a classic (classic!) Friday afternoon news dump, The White House confirms that Louis Caldera is out.



Technically, the President “accepted his resignation”. We assume that means he was canned.

If you don’t recall, it was Caldera’s bright idea fo fly Air Force One around lower Manhattan and New Jersey, prompting several buildings to be evacuated out of fear that we were witnessing a repeat of 9/11.

That Caldera’s term on the job would end like this was predictable, as he had a career history of “failing up.”

Between this and his stint on the IndyMac board, he may want to consult a resume coach before looking for his next gig.

