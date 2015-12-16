In 2000, the CIA predicted what the world would be like in 2015 -- here's what it got right and wrong

15 years ago, the CIA predicted what the world would like in 2015, including economic downturns, the increasing war on terror, and the threat of a nuclear-capable Iran.

Here’s what the Intelligence agency got eerily correct, and where it was way off the mark.

Check out more CIA predictions.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Narration by Graham Flanagan. Original reporting by Nathan McAlone and Julie Bort.



