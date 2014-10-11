Territorial Hawk Attacks Drone Mid-Flight

Be careful where you fly, drone-owners.

Drone owner Christopher Schmidt would recommend staying away from Magazine Beach Park in Cambridge, at least if there are any aggressive birds of prey out. His drone was attacked by a Hawk on Oct 8 — and he caught it all on camera.

Schmidt writes:

As far as I could tell, the hawk came out unscathed, and having defeated his prey, was happy to retreat. (As soon as he flew at me, I throttled down the props to try to minimize any harm to the bird.) The quadcopter came out unscathed as well.

Watch the entire video, uploaded to YouTube:

