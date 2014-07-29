Terrifying Iceberg Collapse Caught On Camera

GIF from YouTube/riickstead A couple catches an iceberg collapse on tape.

Wanda and Rick Stead were out for a boat ride on Tuesday in Newfoundland, Canada when they witnessed the terrifying collapse of an iceberg arch. The crumbling ice triggered a large wave that left the couple fearing for their life as evidenced by Wanda Stead’s horrified screams at 0:24 in the video below.

“I think my heart came up, and I swallowed it. I was petrified,” Stead told CBC News, estimating that they were only 100 to 150 feet away from the rapidly splintering iceberg.

Luckily, the couple was able to motor to safer ground. However, with climate change heating up the globe, incidences like this may be the future.

Last May, two papers came out detailing the major ice melt happening in Antarctica, pointed out Mother Jones, who also posted the video. In Greenland summer icebergs — one larger than Manhattan — are breaking off, clogging up shipping lanes, and damaging oil platforms, according to Mother Jones.

Check out the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

