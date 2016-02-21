This terrifying glass skywalk overlooks a Canadian glacier

If you want to feel like you may plummet to your certain death, but without any of the actual risk, the Glacier Skywalk at Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, is for you. The terrifying glass walkway is designed to look like an organic extension of the natural landscape.

