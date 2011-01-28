MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA (BOMB): A Table With Plungers For Legs That Can Suction To The Floor Or Ceiling

The idea: This gem was featured in a German talent competition last week–a table with suction cups for legs.



Rubber Table has not four but five plunger-esque legs and a surface made of foam rubber.

“The drain or toilet plunger is an item, which, though it receives little attention, is actually extremely useful,” the designer explains.

Aside from unclogging toilets, of course.

Whose idea: German designer Thomas Schnur is responsible for this aesthetic wonder. According to his website, the 27-year-old trained in both Germany and France. Past projects include a stool made from electric cables and a bench chair.

Why it’s a bomb: Schnur definitely wins points for innovation, but unless you’re having dinner in the middle of a tornado, the suction cups are a bit superfluous and would seriously clash with the rest of a kitchen’s decour.

