Something terrible could happen if we send humans to Mars

“We have perhaps two more decades before the inevitable contamination of Mars.” That’s a quote from Emily Lakdawalla, Senior Editor of “The Planetary Society” in a recent Washington Post article. Our microbes could be a big issue in the discovery of life on the red planet.

