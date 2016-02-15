US

Something terrible could happen if we send humans to Mars

Justin Gmoser, Jessica Orwig

“We have perhaps two more decades before the inevitable contamination of Mars.” That’s a quote from Emily Lakdawalla, Senior Editor of “The Planetary Society” in a recent Washington Post article. Our microbes could be a big issue in the discovery of life on the red planet. 

