Something terrible could happen if we send humans to Mars

“We have perhaps two more decades before the inevitable contamination of Mars.” That’s a quote from Emily Lakdawalla, Senior Editor of “The Planetary Society” in a recent Washington Post article. Our microbes could be a big issue in the discovery of life on the red planet.
Produced by Justin Gmoser and Jessica Orwig.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.