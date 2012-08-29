Here's The One Place Copywriters NEVER Want To See Their Ads

Laura Stampler
burn book mean girls

There’s a new online burn book where the advertising world goes to slam bad creative: Terrible Copywriter.

“You know, the stuff that gives advertising a label of distrust, a negative stigma, a bad name,” the Tumblr explains.

And who better to call out the swill than fellow-copywriters?

Think of us as curators of “how the f*ck did that ever get approved” creative. We’ll tell it straight but it’s probably what you’re already thinking. If it’s harsh, it’s for a good cause.

The brand new Tumblr has few posts; the Twitter doesn’t have 200 followers yet; but the concept has great potential.

Creatives are encouraged to send in their critiques to [email protected]; and they’re promised anonymity.

Curious about what they hate so far?

Even though SK Energy Shots donates food to hungry children, this ad implies that it only gives Joan Rivers a terrifyingly strong libido.

An ad in which Fuzzy Zoeller kills a duck and shills 'Fuzzy' vodka.

That's just a small sampling of terrible ads.

