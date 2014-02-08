These Photos Supposedly Show The Terrible Condition Of Los Angeles Public Schools

A new Facebook page supposedly shows the terrible condition of Los Angeles public schools, with photos of malpractices such as broken sinks and ant infestations.

The page — called “Repairs Not IPads” — is a response to a failed plan to give iPads to students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The billion-dollar program fell victim to student hackers, and is now planned for a 2015 rollout, a year later than expected.

According to the anonymous Facebook page administrator, “Repairs Not IPads” was created “for teachers & the community to document neglected school repairs while construction bond $US$ is diverted to purchase iPads.”

Here’s one of the worst pictures on the page:

An LAUSD spokesperson gave the following response to Business Insider when asked for comment on "Repairs Not IPads" and whether the iPad funds could have been used more effectively:

We are still looking into the Facebook photos. Some of them do not identify the school or when the photo was taken. We did identify a few repair issues at Franklin High School and have assigned staff to resolve them. As far as reassigning the budget, we believe these should not be competing interests: iPads vs. clean schools. We believe that every student deserves access to technology and that all schools should be clean and safe learning environments.

Check out some of the Facebook photos below, which allegedly show the terrible state of LA's public schools:

