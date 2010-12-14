12-Year-Old Convinces Terrence Williams It's Time To Care About His NBA Career

Photo: AP

Terrence Williams’ was demoted by the New Jersey Nets to the NBA D-League earlier this month for being late to meetings.By all accounts, Williams’ attitude, not his play, was the reason for the move.



But a 12-year-old ball boy in the D-League provided him with a wake up call. Williams says the boy asked him,

‘Why would you want to have an attitude, and be late — the simplest things you can control? And you get to be in the NBA? I would die to do that, so don’t blow it.'”

The sophomore small forward averaged a triple double in the D-League and is back in the NBA. It’s too early to say whether his claims that he learned his lesson are valid, but it’s disappointing his desire is in question at all. Nobody lucky enough to play in the NBA should need a 12-year-old kid to convince them to try hard.

