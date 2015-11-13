An Ohio man was arrested on suspicion of spreading ISIS propaganda that solicited the murder of 100 US military personnel

A 25-year-old Akron, Ohio man was charged on November 12 with spreading ISIS propaganda in a way that appears to solicit the murders of US military personnel.

Federal prosecutors accuse Terrence J. McNeil of writing a Tumblr post on September 24 that reveals the names and addresses of 100 US military personnel and urges those loyal to ISIS to find and kill the soldiers.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, McNeil has professed his support to ISIS on social media outlets.

Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony of the FBI’s Cleveland Division said in a release from the FBI that “While we aggressively defend First Amendment rights, the individual arrested went far beyond free speech by reposting names and addresses of 100 US service members, all with the intent to have them killed.

“We will remain vigilant in our efforts to stop those who wish to support these despicable acts,” He continued.

The FBI alleges that McNeil reblogged a file with the title, “Islamic State Hacking Division,” subtitled “Target: United States Military” and “Leak: Addresses of 100 US Military Personnel.”

The file itself was a .gif, with a procession of ISIS propaganda images that first argued the US military was an enemy of the Islamic religion at large before urging the readers to, “Kill them in their own lands, behead them in their own homes, stab them to death as they walk their streets thinking that they are safe …”

The file then shows the images of dozens of purported US military personnel, along with their names, addresses, and the military branch in which they serve.

Sgt. Jennifer Pirante/US Marine Corps 100 members of the US military were allegedly targeted by McNeil’s propaganda.

In the statement, Assistant Attorney General Carlin commented on ISIS’ continued efforts to enlist supporters via social media, using ISIL as an alternate name for the terror group.

The case is being investigated by FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Cleveland and prosecuted by prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

