This movie about the universe has been 30 years in the making, and it's finally coming out

Reclusive filmmaker Terrence Malick has dazzled us with incredible imagery for over 40 years, and now he’s finally giving us his most ambitious project yet.

For 30 years, Malick has been working on “Voyage of Time,” which is a documentary that examines the birth of the universe, and according to an IMAX press release, the film will finally come out on its massive screens October 7.

The project was first in production in the late 1970s at Paramount, then titled “Q.” But Malick ended up walking away from the project and since then has shot pieces of footage all over the world between making his other films.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the October 7 release on IMAX screens will be a 40-minute version narrated by Brad Pitt. There are also plans for a feature-length version of the documentary, the first ever by Malick, that will be narrated by Cate Blanchett. But no release date has been set yet for the longer version.

International sales company Wild Bunch describes the film as: “A celebration of the earth, displaying the whole of time, from the birth of the universe to its final collapse. This film examines all that went to prepare the miracle that stands before us now. Science and spirit, birth and death, the grand cosmos and the minute life systems of our planet — all come together in Malick’s most ambitious film to date.”

