NBA Player Arrested For Allegedly Stomping On A Homeless Man's Leg

Houston Rockets forward Terrence Jones has been arrested for allegedly harassing a homeless man, the Ultimate Rockets blog



reports.Police arrested the basketball player at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday in Portland and he is due in court on Tuesday.

Jones allegedly shouted “wake up” at two men sleeping in a doorway as he walked past them and then stomped on one of the men’s legs. He sustained a minor leg injury.

Portland is Jones’ hometown, according to The Oregonian.

Jones was a first-round draft pick for the Rockets last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.