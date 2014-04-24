Troy University Offensive Lineman Squats 810 Pounds With Perfect Form

An offensive lineman at Troy University squatted an unbelievable 810 pounds. With the entire team cheering him on, Terrence Jones executed one rep with near perfect form:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If one look at the squat isn’t enough, the Troy Trojans video team provided two angles of the squat as well as a slow motion replay.

To put Jones’s feat into context, one of our generation’s most notorious and freakish of bodybuilders, Ronnie Coleman, squatted in the range of 800 pounds throughout his career. In the video below, Coleman executed two reps of 800, but his form was much worse than Jones’s.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.