Terrence Howard Allegedly Sent This Bizarre Text To His Ex-Wife Threatening To Destroy Mankind

Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard’s ex-wife has released text messages he allegedly sent to her earlier this year.

The New York Daily News obtained the court documents that detail the bizarre messages, in which Howard threatens suicide, says he will become “Satan Himself” and “seek … vengeance upon humanity.”

A judge has granted Howard’s 36-year-old wife, Michelle, a temporary restraining order, according to the Daily News.

Here’s the text message Terrence allegedly sent to Michelle:

“I will become Satan Himself! You were my last chance to love. I will now Hate in all things and seek my vengeance upon Humanity for all the wrongs ever done to me!! I have suffered because of my faith and will now destroy the world of Mankind! You just killed the last grain of light within me. Now the Darkness has begun! I hate all things because of you! The Antichrist is Here!”

Michelle has also accused Terrence of abusing her and threatening to kill her and kill himself.

Terrence has accused Michelle of timing this court filing to coincide with the premier of “The Butler,” the movie he stars in alongside Oprah Winfrey, and ruin his reputation, the Daily News reported.

