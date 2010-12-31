Terrelle Pryor And Suspended Ohio State Teammates Will Return Next Year, Coach Says

Photo: Flickr/Avinash Kunnath

Ohio State coach Jim Tressel said that all five players who were slapped with suspensions for violating NCAA benefits policies will return next year despite being ineligible for the first five games.That comes as a surprise to most observers, who believed the athletes, especially star quarterback Terrelle Pryor, would forgo their shortened senior season in Columbus.



It’s impossible to predict what kind of weight a December statement holds during next April’s draft, so we’ll see whether the players change their minds once talent evaluators begin projecting their draft fortunes.

But in an NFL season where Mike Vick dominated the headlines, Terrelle Pryor might be wise to enter the draft now. Opposing coaches’ nightmares of Vick terrorizing defenses all season long, could convince them that the elusive Ohio State quarterback is worthy of a high pick.

