Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor had a fantastic reaction after Giants cornerback trash-talked him on Twitter

The New York Giants beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 on Sunday, but Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor got the last laugh.

For reasons unknown, after the game, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins took to Twitter to criticise Pryor.

In since-deleted tweets, Jenkins first said Pryor “sucks” and only caught passes because the Giants were in zone coverage. Jenkins then tweeted directly at Pryor, calling him a “s— eater” and again saying he “sucks.”

Instead of taking the bait, Pryor had an even better reaction.

You are a great corner. Solid defender! You played a solid game. God Bless !! Good luck rest of year https://t.co/Lomh8ke4YW

— Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) November 27, 2016

When a Twitter user asked Pryor if Jenkins is a top-three cornerback, Pryor said “easily,” saying Jenkins is worth “every dime” of the five-year, $62 million deal he signed with the Giants this offseason.

It’s unclear why Jenkins went after Pryor. Other than some pregame chatter about the matchup, there didn’t appear to be any on-field conflicts during the game. Pryor finished the game with six catches for 131 yards, and although his team lost, it seems he got the better of Jenkins overall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.