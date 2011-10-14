Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor Says He's Saddened By The Buckeyes' Slow Start, Even Though He's Partly To Blame

Photo: Wikipedia

During a radio interview, former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor told Pittsburgh’s SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan that he feels badly about the current state of the Buckeyes. Pryor talked about how the team’s misfortunes hurt him and that he is saddened by “watching the guys because I know I can be on the field helping them guys.” He reiterated that he “should be on the field.”Ironically, Pryor is directly responsible for the status of the team and the program because he was a central part of the tattoo scandal. Rather than cooperating with the school and the NCAA, Pryor wisely left Columbus and bolted for the greener pastures of the NFL.



When asked about whether or not he would have done anything differently at Ohio State, Pryor deflected the question with a simple answer, “I can’t think about that right now. I am on the next page and trying to take care of business.”

Pryor did indeed take care of business as he inked a four year deal with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders worth a little over $2.8 million. (Pryor received a $586,000 signing bonus; $375,000 for 2011; $485,000, with the potential for a $20,300 incentive based on playing time for 2012; $595,000 with a $40,700 play-time incentive for 2013; and, $645,000 with a 61,100 play-time incentive in 2014).

Fortunately for Pryor, unlike his former teammates, he can look forward, “pray for them [his OSU teammates], and carry-on as if nothing happened. Meanwhile, Ohio State is in threat of losing its third consecutive game as the Buckeyes march into Memorial Stadium this Saturday to face the 6-0 Fighting Illini.

