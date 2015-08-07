A former NFL starting quarterback is making one-handed catches and generating a ton of hype after switching to wide receiver

Terrelle Pryor last saw regular season action in the NFL in 2013 as the starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders. Less than two years later, Pryor — now on his fifth team — is impressing the NFL world in his new role as a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns.

Since deciding to change positions n an attempt to prolong his NFL career a few months ago, Pryor has earned rave reviews from his coaches. When speaking with AP, wide receivers coach Joker Phillips not only praised Pryor for his physical attributes, but said the former Ohio State star is further ahead in the learning process than expected.

“The guy is starving to be taught the techniques. He knows the system. I don’t have to coach the alignments. I don’t have to coach assignment. I don’t have to coach adjustments,” Phillips said. “[Pryor] has really, really good ball skills. He has really strong hands, he’s able to pluck the ball. He’s got really natural ball skills. His hand placement is correct the majority of the time.”

Before making waves at training camp, he showed off these skills on his Instagram page, where he posted several videos of himself making acrobatic catches while training with several former and current players, including Randy Moss, Antonio Brown, and Mike Evans:



As a quarterback, inaccurate throws, inconsistent reads, and poor mechanics plagued Pryor throughout his college and NFL careers. After throwing a wobbly pass on a trick play during practice recently, Pryor told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot he was never a strong passer.

“They said [the pass] was wobbly and ugly,” Pryor said. “They said I lost my QB skills. I told them I never had them.”

Pryor is a gifted athlete. He’s 6-foot-4 and reportedly ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash during a pre-draft workout.

Cabot believes that stellar athleticism has actually made Pryor “a lock” to make the team’s final 53-man roster:

In my mind, #Browns Terrelle Pryor is a lock to make this team. Natural pass-catcher and so much more.

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 4, 2015

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport supported Cabot’s claim, saying that the hype surrounding Pryor appears to be real:

Fellow NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah notes Pryor’s sheer size could make him a weapon in the red zone:

“You get down in the red zone, you have someone who can go up and get the football.”- @MoveTheSticks on @TerrellePryor transition to WR

— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2015

With a lacklustre group of receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, and the rapid rate of his current development, Pryor has a legitimate shot to not only make the Brown’s final roster, but become a key contributor as well.

