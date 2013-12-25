Terrelle Pryor's Agent Says The Raiders Are Trying To Sabotage Him By Letting Him Play

Terrelle Pryor will start for the Oakland Raiders in Week 17.

He was benched in early November in favour of Matt McGloin after throwing 10 interception to just five touchdowns in his first eight starts.

Rather than embracing the opportunity to regain the job going into 2014, Pryor’s agent claims that the Raiders have sinister motives.

Here’s what agent Jerome Stanley told CSN Bay Area’s Scott Bair:

“I think they’re putting him in hopes that he fails. That’s what I think coach is doing. I think they’re putting him in hopes that he has a bad game, so he can then justify the Matt McGloin situation. I think that’s what’s going on, I do and it’s ridiculous… “You have to understand the coach is putting him in, he doesn’t want him to look good. And you can write that. He doesn’t want him to look good because, if he looks good this week, it makes the past five weeks look like a bad decision. (Allen) doesn’t want him to look good, he wants him to look bad. That is what is going on.”

The theory is that coach Dennis Allen could save his own job by showing how awful his collection of quarterbacks is.

It seems like a stretch.

Pryor started the season well, showing a ton of promise as a dual-threat QB. But in his last four games as a starter his performance really dropped off. He threw nine interceptions and completed less than 60% of his passes in each of his final four starts.

Pryor distanced himself from the comments on Twitter:

