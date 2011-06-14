Terrell Pryor Is Now A Client Of Drew Rosenhaus

Photo: ap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent and has taken steps toward making himself available for an NFL supplemental draft.Pryor’s lawyer, Larry James, said Monday that Pryor was in Miami and had signed an agreement with Rosenhaus, a high-powered agent who represents some of the biggest names in sports.



James also said he had formally notified Ohio State that Pryor had an agent, making him ineligible and clearing the way for him to participate in an upcoming supplemental draft.

Pryor quit the team last week in the midst of an NCAA investigation into improper benefits that had also led to the forced resignation of head coach Jim Tressel on May 30.

Rosenhaus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

